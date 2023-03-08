Nestlé Cereals Launches KitKat Cereal

Nestlé Cereals has announced the launch of KitKat Cereal, which will be available at major retailers from mid-April.

The newest addition to the Nestlé Cereals’ portfolio is made with a milk chocolate flavoured coating and is a source of five vitamins, calcium and iron, the food giant added.

Created in partnership with the chocolate development team, Nestlé says the cereal will be a 'delight to loyal KitKat fans'.

"We’re delighted to announce the partnership between Nestlé Cereals and KitKat," said Sarah Fordy, head of marketing at Cereal Partners UK & Ireland.

"This exciting new cereal delivers a delicious taste of KitKat and has been developed to cater to consumers who are looking for an occasional, indulgent breakfast option, that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.”

New Products

In January, Nestlé announced the launch of KitKat Bites with Lotus Biscoff, and the nationwide rollout of KitKat Vegan.

Furthermore, KitKat 4-Finger Caramel single bar (41.5g) was made available nationwide from February, this will be followed by a multipack of 4 x 41.5g bars from 1 April.

A new-look for the KitKat Dark (single 41.5g bar) was also relaunched with a new recipe and packaging. The new-look KitKat Dark was made available in a wide range of retailers from February.

“We are delighted to introduce new and revamped flavours across our range of products," said Callum Smith, KitKat assistant brand manager.

"Whether it’s a 2-Finger KitKat Caramel with a cup of tea mid-afternoon, or KitKat Bites and a boxset on a cold winter evening, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We predict 2023 will be the best year for breaks yet!”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.