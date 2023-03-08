52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Nestlé Cereals Launches KitKat Cereal

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Nestlé Cereals has announced the launch of KitKat Cereal, which will be available at major retailers from mid-April.

The newest addition to the Nestlé Cereals’ portfolio is made with a milk chocolate flavoured coating and is a source of five vitamins, calcium and iron, the food giant added.

Created in partnership with the chocolate development team, Nestlé says the cereal will be a 'delight to loyal KitKat fans'.

"We’re delighted to announce the partnership between Nestlé Cereals and KitKat," said Sarah Fordy, head of marketing at Cereal Partners UK & Ireland.

"This exciting new cereal delivers a delicious taste of KitKat and has been developed to cater to consumers who are looking for an occasional, indulgent breakfast option, that can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.”

New Products

In January, Nestlé announced the launch of KitKat Bites with Lotus Biscoff, and the nationwide rollout of KitKat Vegan.

Furthermore, KitKat 4-Finger Caramel single bar (41.5g) was made available nationwide from February, this will be followed by a multipack of 4 x 41.5g bars from 1 April.

A new-look for the KitKat Dark (single 41.5g bar) was also relaunched with a new recipe and packaging. The new-look KitKat Dark was made available in a wide range of retailers from February.

“We are delighted to introduce new and revamped flavours across our range of products," said Callum Smith, KitKat assistant brand manager.

"Whether it’s a 2-Finger KitKat Caramel with a cup of tea mid-afternoon, or KitKat Bites and a boxset on a cold winter evening, there is something for everyone to enjoy. We predict 2023 will be the best year for breaks yet!”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Lifts Annual Sales Forecast On Robust Snack Demand
2
A-Brands

Lindt & Sprüngli Reports Growth In Sales And Profit In 2022
3
A-Brands

Henkel Expects To Lose Sales Momentum In 2023
4
A-Brands

Premier Foods Raises Profit Outlook For Full-Year 2023
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com