Nestlé Health Science Announces Two New Appointments

Nestlé Health Science has announced the appointment of Brian Groves as its new chief marketing officer, effective 11 September 2023.

Groves (pictured) will report to Don Kerrigan, the chief executive of Nestlé Health Science US, and lead the Nestlé Health Science Commercial Excellence team and serve as a member of its US leadership team, the company added.

Commenting on the appointment Kerrigan said, "Brian's strategic leadership skills and extensive experience in marketing and brand management make him a highly valuable addition to the Nestlé Health Science team.

"As our chief marketing officer, he will play a crucial role in accelerating the growth and evolution of our dynamic wellness and nutrition portfolio, empowering patients and consumers to lead healthier lives."

Groves is an experienced professional who served as vice president for global CPG clients and categories at Meta before joining Nestlé Health Science.

In this role, he was responsible for global revenue, strategic partnership growth, and go-to-market strategy for Meta's CPG vertical.

Before Meta, Groves was the US marketing chief for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and held brand management and leadership roles at Callaway Golf Company and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Healthcare.

Elsewhere, Nestlé Health Sciencs has named Gabriella Viljoen as vice-president of e-commerce for its US business, effective 4 September 2023.

Viljoen, also reporting to Kerrigan, will be responsible for developing and managing marketing activities across multiple marketplaces to drive profitable sales and optimise spend across the US business.

In 2020, Viljoen joined Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, where she held roles of increasing responsibility, including vice-president of Amazon Strategy, managing the business performance and advertising strategies.

Before Garden of Life, she developed e-commerce and Amazon strategies across multiple CPG brands across categories such as skin care, pet care, and healthy food snacks.