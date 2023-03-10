Nestlé Unveils Oat And Fava Bean Plant-Based Beverage

Nestlé has unveiled a new plant-based beverage developed from oats and fava beans, which the company says is a 'first-to-market' innovation.

The Natural Bliss product is described as boasting a 'mild, nutty taste and smooth texture', features five grams of protein per serving, and is available in the US in two varieties, original and unsweetened.

Source Of Protein

"Fava beans are a great source of protein, which is why we are exploring their use in different types of plant-based alternatives," commented Christoph Bolten, head of the Nestlé Institute of Food Sciences. "While developing the product, we selected the fava bean variety, that would bring the most complete nutritional elements to the recipe."

The new beverage joins Nestlé's range of plant-based products made from ingredients such as peas, rice, oat, soy, coconut, and almonds.

According to the company, it is currently exploring the 'next generation' of plant-based ingredients, such as fava beans, while also considering different functional, nutritional, and sustainability aspects.

Plant-Based Portfolio

"As interest in plant-based beverages continues to rise, we're thrilled to expand our natural bliss portfolio beyond the creamer aisle to introduce our first-ever ready-to-drink oat milk," said Daniel Jhung, president of beverage at Nestlé USA.

"We know our consumers seek products that are both delicious and nutritious, and this offering delivers with a first-to-market blend of oat and fava bean protein that offers more protein than the leading oat milk brand, less sugar than dairy milk, and can be enjoyed in several ways, at any time of day."

