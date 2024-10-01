Nestlé
Nestlé Open To Partnerships For Water Business, Executive Says
San Pellegrino and Perrier owner Nestlé will spend the coming months carving out its CHF 3.3 billion water business and is open to deals and partner...
Nestlé Downplays RFK Jr's Anti-Packaged Food Rhetoric
Nestlé has downplayed any differences with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been critical of packaged foods, saying it shared the next US health agenc...
