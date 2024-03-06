52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Nichols Boosted By Performance Of Vimto In FY 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Nichols Boosted By Performance Of Vimto In FY 2023

Soft drinks maker Nichols has reported a year of 'strong progress' in 2023 as the business was boosted by the good performance of its Vimto brand.

Nichols also benefitted from early positive results of its newly streamlined out-of-home business.

Andrew Milne, chief executive officer of Nichols, commented, "The group delivered a very strong performance in international markets driven by strong market penetration across existing and new territories in Africa and the Middle East.

"Innovation remained a critical growth driver and we have an exciting pipeline of new products planned for 2024."

Divisional Performance

Vimto reported revenue growth of 3.5%, with its overall packaged business witnessing growth of 6.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The international packaged division registered revenue growth of 16.8% with a double-digit increase in all geographic segments.

In the UK, packaged revenue increased by 1.3%.

The out-of-home business saw a 3.4% decline in revenue, in line with the revised strategy after the implementation of restructuring measures.

Outlook 2024

Nichols added that trading in 2024 has 'started well', with performance in line with management expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milne stated, "Building on the progress achieved in 2023, I am confident about our prospects for 2024 and the well-defined strategy we have in place to drive further growth. Our diversified business model provides the foundation for continued success, reinforced by our well-established portfolio of owned and licensed brands, the close partnerships we have with our suppliers and customers, and our long-term strategic focus.

"These strengths, coupled with a resilient soft drinks market and the dedication of our people, will enable us to continue to deliver value to shareholders."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Britain Eyes Extra Tax On Vaping From 2026
Britain Eyes Extra Tax On Vaping From 2026
2
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Beats Quarterly Estimates On Steady Demand For Quick Meals
Campbell Soup Beats Quarterly Estimates On Steady Demand For Quick Meals
3
Features

3 Trends To Watch In The Dairy Product Sector
3 Trends To Watch In The Dairy Product Sector
4
A-Brands

Shift Away From Ultra-Processed Foods Likely To Take Some Time: Circana
Shift Away From Ultra-Processed Foods Likely To Take Some Time: Circana
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com