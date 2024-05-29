Nomad Foods Names Ruben Baldew As Next Finance Chief

Frozen food maker Nomad Foods has appointed Ruben Baldew as its new chief financial officer, effective 17 June 2024.

Baldew will succeed Samy Zekhout, who has stepped down to explore other opportunities outside of Nomad Foods.

Zekhout will remain with the company until 31 July to ensure a smooth transition of duties, the Birds Eye maker noted.

Stefan Descheemaeker, chief executive officer of Nomad Foods, thanked Zekhout for his service and stated, "I am particularly grateful for his leadership and support over the six years that we have worked together. Samy leaves a strong finance organisation that has been instrumental to our success, as evidenced by our consistent organic revenue, EBITDA and EPS growth, during his time with us.

"He has been a critical player in driving our strategic agenda, leading key initiatives such as revenue growth management and business transformation which will benefit us for many years to come."

Ruben Baldew

Baldew brings over 20 years of global consumer products experience to the role, having most recently served as the finance chief of Accell Group from November 2018 until October 2023.

During his tenure with Accell, he led multiple value-creation initiatives before the sale of the business.

Before this, Baldew was with Unilever for more than 15 years in various finance roles and gained international experience in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Thailand.

Commenting on the appointment, Descheemaeker said, "We are delighted to welcome Ruben to Nomad Foods. He is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in both financial leadership as well as other senior executive positions which will bolster our strong foundations and strategic plans."