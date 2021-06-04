The Ocean Cleanup And Coca-Cola Announce Partnership

Published on Jun 4 2021 12:29 PM in A-Brands tagged: Coca-Cola / Environment / Plastic pollution / The Ocean Cleanup / River cleanup

Coca-Cola has teamed up with The Ocean Cleanup as a global implementation partner for a river cleaning project.

The partnership brings the cola giant and technological non-profit together to prevent plastic pollution in the world's oceans by intercepting waste in rivers.

Plastic Pollution

The initiative will speed up the deployment of cleanup systems across fifteen rivers around the world over the next 18 months.

The innovative cleanup systems to be utilised include The Ocean Cleanup's semi-autonomous solar-powered Interceptor solution.

Coca-Cola and The Ocean Cleanup also aim to engage businesses around the globe to address plastic pollution in their chains.

Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, commented, "With 1,000 rivers emitting nearly 80% of river-carried plastic into oceans, this massive problem grows by the day, which is why we are always looking to accelerate our progress.

"Among the waste we collect with our cleanup systems, we find many plastic bottles, including Coca-Cola packaging, so I applaud them for being the first in the industry to join our mission, as part of their wider actions to make a positive impact on worldwide plastic pollution."

Implementation

The Ocean Cleanup brings proven expertise in plastic-collecting technologies, including deployment, the issue and science of plastic pollution, the data from deployments, and corresponding solutions.

Coca-Cola will support The Ocean Cleanup through its global network, which includes operations in more than 200 countries and territories.

It will provide support on the ground for the local community engagement needed to deploy new interceptors, as well as in the subsequent processing of the collected plastic via waste management expertise in support of a circular economy.

Coca-Cola has pledged to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50% recycled material in packaging by 2030.

It also aims to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by 2030 and work with other groups to support a healthier environment.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.