ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Orkla Reports Double-Digit Growth In Third Quarter

Published on Oct 29 2021 9:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Norway / Orkla / NutraQ / New York Pizza / Eastern Condiments

Orkla Reports Double-Digit Growth In Third Quarter

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has reported a 10.3% increase in operating revenues, to NOK 13.14 billion (€1.35 billion), in the third quarter of its financial year.

Operating profit for the period was up 9.0% to NOK 1.71 billion (€180 million).

Most of the group's segments reported growth during the period, with its Branded Consumer Goods arm seeing sales growth of 4.1%, boosted by the easing of coronavirus restrictions and strong sales in grocery retail.

Elsewhere, Orkla Food Ingredients saw organic growth of 7.3% in turnover, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks was up 2.2%, while Orkla Foods and Orkla Care achieved an improvement of 4.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

The group's Orkla Consumer Investments business experienced a decline of 1.7%, meanwhile, due to tough comparatives with the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Strong Growth Against Tough Comparables

“We are pleased to have delivered good organic growth in the third quarter against strong comparables from 2020," commented Orkla President and CEO Jaan Ivar Semlitsch.

"Four out of five business areas saw improvement, and we had volume growth in several sales channels. I am particularly satisfied that we are achieving good growth in our strategic growth areas: plant-based, out of home and health."

Value Chain Disruption

Advertisement

Semlitsch added that profit growth was limited during the quarter due to supply chain bottlenecks and value chain disruption arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This situation, combined with increased demand, is resulting in considerable increases in raw material, packaging, transport and energy costs for us,” he added.

Orkla continued to make a number of strategic investments during the period, with the company purchasing health and wellness company NutraQ; a 67.8% interest in Indian spice company Eastern Condiments, and a 75% interest in Dutch pizza chain New York Pizza.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Orkla Acquires Flying Pizza, Pizza Planet Chains In Germany

Orkla Acquires Flying Pizza, Pizza Planet Chains In Germany
Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year

Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year
Norway’s Meny Cuts Food Waste From Bread By 34%

Norway’s Meny Cuts Food Waste From Bread By 34%
Norway’s Retail Sales Decline 3.8% In August

Norway’s Retail Sales Decline 3.8% In August
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Spain’s Ebro Foods Sees Profit Climb In First Nine Months Fri, 29 Oct 2021

Spain’s Ebro Foods Sees Profit Climb In First Nine Months
Coca-Cola Nearing Deal For Controlling Stake In BodyArmor: Reports Fri, 29 Oct 2021

Coca-Cola Nearing Deal For Controlling Stake In BodyArmor: Reports
What Does COP26 Mean For The Grocery Industry? Analysis Fri, 29 Oct 2021

What Does COP26 Mean For The Grocery Industry? Analysis
Halloween Demand Boosts Hershey's Sales And Profit Outlook Fri, 29 Oct 2021

Halloween Demand Boosts Hershey's Sales And Profit Outlook
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN