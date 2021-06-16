ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Orkla Completes Acquisition Of NutraQ

Published on Jun 16 2021 12:29 PM in A-Brands tagged: Acquisition / Orkla / Nordics / NutraQ

Orkla Completes Acquisition Of NutraQ

Orkla Health has completed the purchase of 100% of shares in NutraQ 2 AS, a supplier of subscription-based health and wellness products in the Nordic region.

The acquisition has now been approved by all relevant competition authorities.

NutraQ

NutraQ is Orkla's first venture into the subscription-based business model.

The business, set up in Norway in 2002, has expanded operations to Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, as well as in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Poland.

The four Nordic countries account for approximately 90% of the group's turnover.

The company has around 170 employees and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Currently, NutraQ has over 400,000 active subscriptions and has experienced strong growth in the past few years. The  number of active subscriptions increased by an average of 13% per year in the period 2018-2020, Orkla added.

The company reported a turnover of NOK862 million in 2020 and an EBITDA of NOK188 million.

Orkla president and CEO, Jaan Ivar Semlitsch, said, "This acquisition will offer Orkla exciting growth opportunities. Both the health category and direct-to consumer sales are growing areas.

"I am impressed by the way NutraQ has used subscription solutions to reach consumers directly in their own homes. We will continue to develop NutraQ’s strong concepts, while also exploring new possibilities for direct-to-consumer sales."

Purchase

Orkla Health is purchasing NutraQ from the investment company Impilo and Sana Pharma Holding.

The parties have agreed on a price of NOK3.1 billion on an enterprise basis, with NutraQ to be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements as of 1 July 2021.

To maintain NutraQ’s individuality and direct-to-consumer sales competency, the company will remain a stand-alone entity.

The company’s CEO Gustaf Solerød Christensen will remain in his position together with the rest of the executive management.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020

Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020
Kraft Heinz To Acquire Turkish Sauce Maker Assan Foods

Kraft Heinz To Acquire Turkish Sauce Maker Assan Foods
Mondelēz International Acquires Chipita S.A.

Mondelēz International Acquires Chipita S.A.
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Unravels Brand's Efforts To Promote Healthier Options: Analysis Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Ronaldo's Coca-Cola Snub Unravels Brand's Efforts To Promote Healthier Options: Analysis
Europe Making Headway Against UN SDGs, Although Climate, Clean Energy Progress Slow Wed, 16 Jun 2021

Europe Making Headway Against UN SDGs, Although Climate, Clean Energy Progress Slow
Unilever Acquires Direct-To-Consumer Skin Care Brand Paula's Choice Tue, 15 Jun 2021

Unilever Acquires Direct-To-Consumer Skin Care Brand Paula's Choice
Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020 Tue, 15 Jun 2021

Food and Beverage M&A Deals Rose By More Than A Third In 2020
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN