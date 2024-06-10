52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Paris 2024 To Present Significant Opportunity For Retailers And Brands

The forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games will present a 'significant opportunity' for grocery retailers and manufacturers to cater to both at home and out-of-home consumption preferences, a new study by Circana has found.

Circana's Volume Vortex report, which surveyed more than 3,000 consumers across Europe, the US and South Africa, found that 56% of high-income households across the top six European grocery markets (51% in the US) say they would prefer to watch the Games at home, rather than in hospitality venues.

In addition, around a quarter (24%) said that they are likely to make changes to the way they participate, purchase and consume during the biggest sporting event of the year.

'Opportunities And Challenges'

“The evolving consumer habits around major sporting events, particularly the summer games in Paris, offer numerous opportunities and challenges for brands and retailers," commented Ananda Roy, senior vice president of global thought leadership and strategic insights at Circana.

"The key lies in recognising these shifts and innovatively adapting media and advertising strategies to meet new consumer demands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Circana, the Games are likely to see an increase in themed events and informal gatherings, a trend that will dominate sales of food, beverages, and general merchandise.

It suggests that brands with limited budgets could consider targeting semi-rural and holiday areas, where engaged, captive audiences are located away from busy cities.

Shifts In Consumer Behaviour

“By enhancing at-home experiences, rethinking delivery methods, or focusing marketing efforts on non-traditional locations like workplaces, offices, and holiday destinations instead of sports venues, the sporting arena offers abundant opportunities for those prepared to innovate and take decisive action," Roy added.

“In today’s attention deficit economy, characterised by an overload of information and numerous media channels vying for limited consumer attention, it’s important to understand and respond effectively to these shifts in consumer behaviour.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

US FDA Rescinds Market Denial Order For Juul Products
US FDA Rescinds Market Denial Order For Juul Products
2
A-Brands

Starbucks Teams Up With Food Delivery Platform Grubhub
Starbucks Teams Up With Food Delivery Platform Grubhub
3
A-Brands

JM Smucker Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Price Hikes
JM Smucker Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates On Price Hikes
4
A-Brands

Vitafoods Europe Looks Back On Successful 2024 Edition
Vitafoods Europe Looks Back On Successful 2024 Edition
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com