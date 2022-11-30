Pascual Launches 'Big Day' Yogurt Brand

Spanish dairy manufacturer Pascual has launched a new yogurt line, Big Day, to promote healthy snacking trends.

Big Day is a fruit and cereal yogurt, which aims to be introduced at different consumption times such as breakfast and snacks, the company said in a statement.

Spanish consumers tend to consume an average of 3.5 snacks per day, according to AECOC Shopperview.

“Federación Española de Nutrición (Spanish Nutrition Federation) recommends that breakfast needs to supply around 20% of a consumer's daily energy, and we think this is a message the Spanish consumer has taken on board," commented Elena Garea, Pascual’s nutrition director.

"Big Day is a proposal that seeks to provide a healthy, varied and balanced breakfast, to start the day well."

Pascual’s Innovations

Pascual has been busy on the innovation front recently, launching the Café Jurado coffee brand, the subscription e-commerce service ‘Mocay en Casa’ (Mocay at home), as well as the eggshell membrane brand mKare as an ingredient for the cosmetic and food industry.

In addition, Pascual said it plans to develop an internationalisation model, which combines product export and joint-venture agreements for local production.

The company currently operates in 52 countries, and has a big presence in the yogurt sector in emerging countries such as sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean.

“Despite the situation the food sector is going through, Pascual is achieving great proactivity and dynamism with the launches of new lines," commented Pedro Bouza, Pascual’s international business development and yogurt marketing manager.

"We increased our business by 9% in 2021, after recovering from the pandemic, and we want to keep propelling this growth path in 2022 with launches like Big Day."

