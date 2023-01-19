Subscribe Login
Peet's Coffee Enters The Middle East, Opens First Outlet In Dubai

Peet's Coffee has opened its first outlet in the Middle East with a flagship coffee bar in Dubai, UAE, in partnership with Americana Restaurants.

Peet's has chosen the Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall as the location of the coffee bar.

Eric Lauterbach, president of Peet's Coffee, said, "The international coffee market is strong and growing as a new generation of coffee drinkers demands superior beans, technique and ingredients."

"This trusted, strategic partnership with Americana will bring better coffee to the fast-growing GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region."

The partnership follows an exclusive master franchise agreement between both parties in 2022.

Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said, "Peet's devotion to the art and science of brewing the most flavourful cup of coffee is exceptional, and we are excited to expand the brand to new GCC markets this year."

Peet's Coffee

The coffee bar offers personalised coffee journey through custom cups, tasting flights, and full sensory, experiential courses led by Peet's roasters and baristas.

It also features a dessert menu, which includes tiramisu served with Peet's Baridi Blend Cold Brew, luscious saffron and pistachio milk cakes, and freshly baked pastries.

Peet's in known for coffee with bold rich flavour and commitment to quality.

Coffee used by the company is 100% responsibly sourced as per Enveritas standards.

In 2017, Peet's expanded to China and it now operates more than 370 coffeebars across the US and China.

