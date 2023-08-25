Pepsi To Roll Out New Branding To Mark 125th Anniversary

Cola giant Pepsi will roll out its new logo and visual identity as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.

The company will offer free Pepsi to everyone across the US on 28 August to mark the official birthday of the brand.

The celebrations will also see the launch of new commercials, featuring the new brand design, the company added.

The cola giant has also announced a 125-day campaign, commencing on 28 August 2023 and leading up to New Year's Eve, which will see the launch of 125 types of programming including immersive events, social content moments and giveaways.

Pepsi: 'An Iconic Brand'

Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer of, Pepsi said, "Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy of challenging the status quo in pursuit of enjoyment – both in the beverage industry and pop culture at large.

"As we celebrate the brand's historic milestone over the next 125 days, we will honour some of our most cherished cultural moments as we look ahead towards our next chapter with the rollout of the new Pepsi logo and visual identity."

From 19 - 15 October, Pepsi will offer an immersive restaurant experience at The Pepsi 125 Diner in New York City.

The decor will mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature memorabilia from the Pepsi archives, while also celebrating the brand's new look and feel.

The food menu will offer popular diner items alongside unique Pepsi creations, old and new.

Kaplan added, "The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring the best of Pepsi all together under one roof – from some of our favourite advertisements to our biggest music moments to our rarest product experiences, and so much more – it will truly be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience unlike anything else."

