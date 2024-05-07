PepsiCo Europe Appoints Kraft Heinz Executive Paula Marconi As Marketing Chief

PepsiCo has appointed Paula Marconi as its new chief marketing officer in Europe, effective 7 May 2024, succeeding Ian Ellington.

Ellington will be moving to a separate part of the business within the global marketing team, PepsiCo added.

Marconi will be responsible for delivering PepsiCo Europe’s business strategy through sustainable profitable category growth, innovation and brand building.

She will report to Silviu Popovici, chief executive of PepsiCo Europe, and Jane Wakely, EVP, chief consumer and marketing officer and chief growth officer of International Foods at PepsiCo.

Popovici welcomed Marconi to the company and added, “Paula's extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we aim to strengthen our market presence and continue delivering exceptional results across Europe.

“I’m taking the opportunity to thank Ian Ellington for his exceptional contribution over the last five years.”

Most recently, Marconi served as the chief marketing officer for Continental Europe at the Kraft Heinz Company.

Before this, she held various senior marketing roles in multinational businesses, including seven years at Anheuser-Busch InBev as vice president of marketing and twelve years at Unilever in the personal care division.

Commenting on her new role, Marconi stated, “PepsiCo as a global brand is constantly transforming and reimagining its products and processes to stay at the forefront of innovation.

“I’m excited to be joining such an ambitious and vibrant company and can’t wait to help bring our vision to life for customers and consumers across Europe.”

Last month, PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.