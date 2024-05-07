52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

PepsiCo Europe Appoints Kraft Heinz Executive Paula Marconi As Marketing Chief

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
PepsiCo Europe Appoints Kraft Heinz Executive Paula Marconi As Marketing Chief

PepsiCo has appointed Paula Marconi as its new chief marketing officer in Europe, effective 7 May 2024, succeeding Ian Ellington.

Ellington will be moving to a separate part of the business within the global marketing team, PepsiCo added.

Marconi will be responsible for delivering PepsiCo Europe’s business strategy through sustainable profitable category growth, innovation and brand building.

She will report to Silviu Popovici, chief executive of PepsiCo Europe, and Jane Wakely, EVP, chief consumer and marketing officer and chief growth officer of International Foods at PepsiCo.

Popovici welcomed Marconi to the company and added, “Paula's extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we aim to strengthen our market presence and continue delivering exceptional results across Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m taking the opportunity to thank Ian Ellington for his exceptional contribution over the last five years.”

Paula Marconi

Most recently, Marconi served as the chief marketing officer for Continental Europe at the Kraft Heinz Company.

Before this, she held various senior marketing roles in multinational businesses, including seven years at Anheuser-Busch InBev as vice president of marketing and twelve years at Unilever in the personal care division.

Commenting on her new role, Marconi stated, “PepsiCo as a global brand is constantly transforming and reimagining its products and processes to stay at the forefront of innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to be joining such an ambitious and vibrant company and can’t wait to help bring our vision to life for customers and consumers across Europe.”

Last month, PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue as demand held steady for the soda and snacks giant's Tropicana juices and Cheetos in its international markets.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Tylenol Maker Kenvue Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates, Announces Job Cuts
Tylenol Maker Kenvue Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates, Announces Job Cuts
2
A-Brands

Henkel Lifts Full-Year Sales, Earnings Outlook After A 'Good' First Quarter
Henkel Lifts Full-Year Sales, Earnings Outlook After A 'Good' First Quarter
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Tiger Brands, OmniRetail, Kuapa Kokoo, Nikgroup Farm
Notes From Africa: Tiger Brands, OmniRetail, Kuapa Kokoo, Nikgroup Farm
4
A-Brands

Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates Even As Sales Slip
Tyson Foods Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates Even As Sales Slip
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com