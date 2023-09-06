PepsiCo Europe Names Dannii Portsmouth As New HR Chief

PepsiCo Europe has announced the appointment of Dannii Portsmouth as senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

In a statement, PepsiCo said that Portsmouth would be responsible for the group's HR functions in Europe, 'overseeing the talent agenda and building strategic organisational and people capabilities for more than 40,000 associates across 55 countries in Europe'.

Portsmouth previously held the role of vice president of HR for the PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) West Division, where she was responsible for talent management, performance management, staffing and employee relations. She also previously headed up human resources for PepsiCo UK and Ireland.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Dannii spent more than 10 years at GSK in various roles, including a number of senior HR roles.

'Shift In Corporate Culture'

“We’ve seen such a huge shift in corporate culture over the last few years, which presents both significant challenges and exciting opportunities," Portsmouth commented. "My team will be driving that change and helping to reimagine the workplace of the future.

“PepsiCo in Europe has an ambitious growth agenda putting people at the heart of our end to end business transformation on our journey towards becoming an even more vibrant and inclusive company. I can’t think of a more exciting time to be leading our people operation as we make these strides forward.”

Following the recent announcement of Archana Jagannathan’s appointment to chief sustainability officer, Dannii joins PepsiCo’s Europe leadership team at a 'pivotal time', the group said in a statement. She will report into the Europe CEO, Silviu Popovici.