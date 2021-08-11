PepsiCo To Launch Mountain Dew-Branded Alcoholic Drinks

Published on Aug 11 2021 9:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: PepsiCo / Boston Beer Company / Hard Mtn Dew / Mountain Dew

PepsiCo Inc is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola launched its first alcoholic drink in the country.

The Boston Beer Company will work alongside the soft drink giant to develop the flavoured malt beverage, which will be called 'Hard Mtn Dew'.

The drink will be citrus flavoured and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

Evolving Tastes Of Consumers

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavourful beverages," said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer's CEO. "The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and Mtn Dew, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love."

The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed.

Commenting on the partnership, Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO, added, "The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognised leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create Hard Mtn Dew that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."

As part of the business arrangement, Boston Beer will develop and produce new Hard Mtn Dew and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver, and merchandise the product.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.