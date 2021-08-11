ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

PepsiCo To Launch Mountain Dew-Branded Alcoholic Drinks

Published on Aug 11 2021 9:25 AM in A-Brands tagged: PepsiCo / Boston Beer Company / Hard Mtn Dew / Mountain Dew

PepsiCo To Launch Mountain Dew-Branded Alcoholic Drinks

PepsiCo Inc is planning to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage in the United States early next year, months after Coca-Cola launched its first alcoholic drink in the country.

The Boston Beer Company will work alongside the soft drink giant to develop the flavoured malt beverage, which will be called 'Hard Mtn Dew'.

The drink will be citrus flavoured and have an alcohol by volume of 5%, the companies said.

Evolving Tastes Of Consumers

"We know that adult drinkers' tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavourful beverages," said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer's CEO. "The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and Mtn Dew, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love."

The announcement comes at a time when demand for hard seltzer has slowed.

Advertisement

Commenting on the partnership, Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO, added, "The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognised leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create Hard Mtn Dew that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect."

As part of the business arrangement, Boston Beer will develop and produce new Hard Mtn Dew and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver, and merchandise the product.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked

PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Juice Brands Tropicana And Naked
PepsiCo Raises Profit Forecast As Soda Sales Jump

PepsiCo Raises Profit Forecast As Soda Sales Jump
PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products

PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products
PepsiCo Moves Towards More Sustainable Food System 

PepsiCo Moves Towards More Sustainable Food System 
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Nestlé Named World's 'Most Valuable' Food Brand, Coca-Cola Tops Drinks List Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Nestlé Named World's 'Most Valuable' Food Brand, Coca-Cola Tops Drinks List
Beiersdorf's Berlin Facility To Achieve Climate-Neutral Status Next Year Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Beiersdorf's Berlin Facility To Achieve Climate-Neutral Status Next Year
Impossible Foods Names New CFO Ahead Of Potential Listing Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Impossible Foods Names New CFO Ahead Of Potential Listing
Nestlé Completes Acquisition Of The Bountiful Company Brands Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Nestlé Completes Acquisition Of The Bountiful Company Brands
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN