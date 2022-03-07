P&G Ventures Reintroduces Skin Care Line For Eczema And Psoriasis

P&G Ventures, an early-stage startup investor within Procter & Gamble, has reintroduced Bodewell – a line of skin care products designed for eczema and psoriasis.

The line includes products with actives like colloidal oatmeal and salicylic acid, along with moisturisers and a new botanical blend called BW22.

Taking inspiration from skin science and nature, Bodewell's products aim to soothe and rebalance irritated skin, resulting in symptom relief and clearer looking skin in due course.

The line is free of steroids, parabens, and fragrance and no prescription is required, P&G added.

Additionally, Bodewell offers a dry scalp daily shampoo and a sensitive skin body wash.

“Nearly 40 million people in the US are affected by eczema or psoriasis,” said John Scarchilli, director of P&G Ventures.

“But it can be difficult to find solutions that are both gentle and effective – and reasonably priced. We don’t think people should have to deal with tradeoffs when it comes to their skin care treatment so we designed Bodewell to be both gentle and powerful.”

Consumer Studies

The company claims that Bodewell begins working from the first day of use to help relieve flare symptoms.

The products have been tested in several consumer studies, and the psoriasis calming cream earned the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition, it added.

The line of products is currently available at bodewellskin.com.

Product prices range from $18-32 (€16.35-29.07) and customers can avail of a 15% discount with subscription.

