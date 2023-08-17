52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Alcampo Introduces Zero-Waste Personal Care And Hygiene Products

By Branislav Pekic
Alcampo, the Spanish subsidiary of Auchan Retail, has introduced zero-waste products in its personal care and hygiene brand, Cosmia.

The Cosmia reusable makeup remover discs are washable, allowing for multiple uses and cutting down daily waste generation, the company added.

The products are available in packs of six with a cotton bag designed to facilitate washing the discs in the washing machine.

Alcampo has also added a sponge for skin care made from the root of the Konjac plant. It is a 100% natural and biodegradable product, with an estimated duration of three months.

The inclusion of these environmentally friendly products represents another step in Alcampo's commitment to offer environment friendly products.

Better Life Range

The retailer also offers the Better Life range, which includes intimate hygiene products without perfumes or dyes and feature the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certificate, guaranteeing the absence of harmful substances.

In addition, sanitary napkins and panty liners offered in the range have an upper veil made of organic cotton and cellulose fibres from sustainable forests.

The tampons are made using 100% organic cotton, with the GOTS certification from Ecocert, which guarantees production and organic transformation procedures.

Personal care and beauty brand Cosmia, which originated in Spain, is present in all the countries where Auchan Retail operates, currently offering almost 400 products, of which twenty are part of the Cosmia Bio range.

Alcampo aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2043 in the areas of direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and its emission reduction targets aim to restrict the increase in temperature to 1.5°C, which is in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact.

