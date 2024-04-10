Princes Group Appoints Simon Harrison As New Chief Executive Officer

British food group Princes has appointed Simon Harrison as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a statement.

Last year, Princes Group appointed Harrison as deputy managing director and under his leadership, the company witnessed growth across all key business units.

The UK-based food group claimed that it also acquired a number of major strategic customers, which led to 'record trading performance' in the last 12 months.

Kazuhito Suematsu, chair of Princes Group stated, “Under Simon’s tenure as deputy managing director, our business has gained significant momentum. He will continue to accelerate this growth as CEO.

“Having overseen major investment into Princes infrastructure in recent years, Cameron Mackintosh will be leaving the business, and we wish him well for the future.”

Simon Harrison

Harrison is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of FMCG commercial and leadership experience across brand and trade marketing, sales and operations.

Before joining Princes, he spent three years at Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) as vice president of commercial development.

Commenting on his new role, Harrison said, “I’m delighted to have been appointed as CEO to lead this fantastic business on its next phase of growth and to capitalise on the significant opportunities available to us, whilst continuing our unique mission of ‘proudly offering great tasting choices for everyone without costing the earth’.”

Princes added that it continues to invest in driving long-term sustainable growth, with a particular focus on being a customer and consumer-centric business.

Italy's Newlat has halted talks to buy the British food firm as Japanese seller Mitsubishi Corp rejected a revised proposal for the asset.

Sky News reported in December 2023 that British buyout firm Epiris and Newlat were competing to purchase Princes, with Mitsubishi seeking a price of £400 million (€468.1 million).