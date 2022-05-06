Purina Selects Six Pet Care Start-Ups For Accelerator Programme

Nestlé Purina has selected six pet care businesses from across Europe and North Africa to develop innovative new products and services.

These companies will be part of Unleashed – Purina's first and only pet care accelerator programme in Europe.

The companies include eniferBio, Finland; MOA Foodtech, Spain; knok, Portugal; Kibus, Spain; Feragen, Austria; and Vetwork, Egypt.

More than 150 start-ups recognised for driving some of the most innovative ideas in pet care across 28 countries applied for the programme this year.

'An Extraordinary Group Of Innovators'

Kim Bill, head of the Purina Accelerator Lab said, "We are delighted to welcome such an extraordinary group of innovators into the 2022 cohort.

“Just like Purina, these businesses are driven to innovate and challenge the industry through technology and data-driven solutions. While the next six months will be busy, we cannot wait to see what they will build."

More consumers are demanding better, more sustainable solutions for pets, partially driven by growing pet ownership during the global pandemic.

Two of the selected companies are working on creating new, sustainable recipes that introduce alternative proteins to pet diets.

Other start-ups in the programme are focusing on advancing the quality of life for pets through new digital solutions and improving veterinary care and well-being.

The programme will give the companies access to Purina’s team of senior experts and they will benefit from their knowledge in the pet care category.