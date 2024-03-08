52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Razor Maker Harry's Files For IPO, Sources Say

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Razor Maker Harry's Files For IPO, Sources Say

Harry's Inc, a maker of razors and other grooming and personal care products that was valued at $1.7 billion (€1.55 billion) in a private fundraising round in 2021, has filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Harry's has tapped investment banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Barclays and Wells Fargo to prepare for the stock market debut in New York, the sources said.

Harry's, whose investors include Bain Capital and Macquarie Capital, is nearing $1 billion in annual revenue and is profitable, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Spokespeople for Harry's and the banks declined to comment.

About Harry's

Headquartered in New York, Harry's was launched in 2013 by co-founders Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company started out as a direct-to-consumer men's grooming brand but has since expanded into brick-and-mortar retailers and into hair care, body care and other products.

Besides the original Harry's brand, it owns deodorant brands Lumē and Mando, women's shaving brand Flamingo and cat care brand Cat Person. The company has its own factory in Germany and an in-house brand incubator called Harry's Labs.

Edgewell Personal Care

In 2020, U.S. antitrust regulators thwarted an attempt by Edgewell Personal Care to acquire Harry's for $1.37 billion (€1.25 billion).

The Federal Trade Commission objected to the deal, arguing it would remove badly needed competition in the shaving industry, which was dominated by Edgewell's Schick brands and Procter & Gamble's Gillette brands.

However, another direct-to-consumer men's grooming upstart, Dollar Shave Club, changed hands last year, when Unilever sold it to private equity firm Nexus Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Investment Firm Nimbus To Acquire CelaVita From McCain
Investment Firm Nimbus To Acquire CelaVita From McCain
2
A-Brands

Discover The Future Of Retail At Natural & Organic Products Expo
Discover The Future Of Retail At Natural &amp; Organic Products Expo
3
A-Brands

Britain Eyes Extra Tax On Vaping From 2026
Britain Eyes Extra Tax On Vaping From 2026
4
A-Brands

Campbell Soup Beats Quarterly Estimates On Steady Demand For Quick Meals
Campbell Soup Beats Quarterly Estimates On Steady Demand For Quick Meals
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com