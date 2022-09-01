Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Reckitt Chief Executive Narasimhan To Step Down

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Reckitt chief executive Laxman Narasimhan is to step down at the end of September after three years in the role, the company said in a statement.

Narasimhan, 55, joined the company in 2019 from PepsiCo and was the first external candidate to take the helm at Reckitt since the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen tablets was formed in 1999.

Commenting on his tenure, the company said, 'Since his appointment in September 2019, Laxman has led a successful rejuvenation of the company’s strategy, execution and foundational capabilities.'

Nicandro Durante

He will be replaced by senior independent director Nicandro Durante while the board 'evaluates and selects the future leadership', Reckitt said.

“We are also very fortunate to be able to appoint Nicandro Durante as our CEO," said Chris Sinclair, Reckitt chairman. "Having worked closely with Nicandro since I joined the Board, I have no doubt that he will provide the leadership needed for Reckitt at this important stage of transformation while we find the right long-term leader for the business.”

Reckitt, which also makes Dettol and Lysol cleaning products, will continue to implement its current strategy under Durante, the company added.

New Role In US

Narasimhan decided to leave for personal reasons and to relocate to the United States, having been approached with a new opportunity there, Reckitt said without elaborating.

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead Reckitt," he commented. "It is a great company with an incredible team and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together in these last three years. I have been offered an opportunity to return to the United States and although it is difficult to leave, it is the right decision for me and my family."

Sinclair and the nomination committee have started the process to identify the "best" long-term candidate to take Reckitt on its next phase of growth", the company said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

BAT Names New Chief Sustainability Officer
2
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz To Sell B2B Powdered Cheese Business To Kerry Group
3
A-Brands

OMG Meat Launches Plant-Based Shrimp Dumplings In Thailand
4
A-Brands

Arla Announces Half-Year Supplementary Payment For Farmer Owners
5
A-Brands

Nestlé To Launch Vegan KitKat Across Europe After Successful Pilot
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com