Reckitt Benckiser
Colgate In Talks With India Sales Agents After Disruption Threat
Colgate-Palmolive India is holding talks with its sales representatives in the country after they threatened to disrupt supplies in one of India's most pop...
Reckitt Benckiser Tidies Name, Rebrands As Simply Reckitt
Cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has announced that it plans to rebrand itself and be known simply as Reckitt, reflecting...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com