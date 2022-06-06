Rockstar Energy Announces Partnership with Gaming Group NRG

PepsiCo brand Rockstar Energy has announced a partnership with gaming and entertainment organisation NRG.

Working together, the two firms said that they aim to 'build connections with players, creators, and fans who are the digital generation'.

They also announced the launch of a livestream music event, Sound Series, which will take place at NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Los Angeles and be streamed via the Twitch platform on 16 June.

Gaming Culture

Commenting, Andrew Bones, NRG SVP head of partnerships said, "We are thrilled to bring Rockstar Energy and NRG together. As gaming culture continues to evolve, having Rockstar Energy as a partner will allow us to build new and unique experiences for our fans around the world."

According to a press release, Sound Series aims to facilitate 'a new culture clash between gaming and music' where streamers within the NRG roster will collaborate with up-and-coming artists.

Connecting With Consumers

Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo general manager and chief marketing officer of the energy category said, "Being a part of the gaming community has always been a priority for us, and our partnership with NRG could not come at a better time as we look for innovative ways to continue connecting with our consumers.

"We look forward to working closely with the team at NRG to develop new experiences for enthusiasts around the world."

Singer/rapper Miles will co-host and perform live during the first instalment of Sound Series.

