Too Good To Go Launches In Los Angeles

Food waste prevention app Too Good To Go has announced its official launch in the greater Los Angeles area.

The free mobile app now invites residents in LA to purchase meals and groceries for one-third of the retail price.

The launch in Los Angeles follows successful launches in 12 other major US cities.

Too Good To Go LA Launch

The app connects users with grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, sushi places, ice cream parlours, cafes, and many more, so that surplus food does not get wasted.

App users can browse, reserve, and pay for a Surprise Bag on the app and then go to the store during the pick-up window to collect their purchase.

The content of each Surprise Bag purchased through the Too Good To Go app varies and users can expect to get a range of products at reduced prices.

Depending on the store chosen, the bags can contain anything from ingredients like fresh produce or pantry items to ready-to-eat foods like slices of pizza, pints of ice cream, or baked goods.

"Our team is proud to officially launch the Too Good To Go app in Los Angeles, because today – more than ever – our app is the best solution to different real-world issues," said Chris MacAulay, the group's US managing director.

"In a reality where food prices are a huge challenge for people, Too Good To Go offers a meaningful and sustainable alternative to get delicious food at accessible prices all while slowing global warming through the reduction of food waste, which accounts for 10% of all GHG emissions globally."

Environmental Benefits

Around 40% of all food in the US ends up in landfills, creating a massive impact on the environment.

Food waste is valued at $1 trillion a year globally, with an economic impact in the US of more than $285 billion.

The app helps its partners contact more users, find a new showcase for their products, reduce their losses, optimise their resources, and play an important role in the food rescue ecosystem.

Buying a single Surprise Bag is equivalent to saving the carbon footprint from charging a cellphone 442 times.

"All food establishments should consider partnering with Too Good To Go", said Raymond Martherus, director of marketing at Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins.

"Partnering with them has allowed us to save surplus food so it doesn't end up as waste, while simultaneously driving new customers to our stores."

Alfred Coffee, Lassen's Natural Foods & Vitamins, Tartine Bakery, Gelato Festival, and many more are among the first wave of Los Angeles establishments to join the app.

