San Benedetto Leads Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market In Italy

Published on Aug 27 2021 7:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: Italy / Schweppes / San Benedetto / Acqua Minerale San Benedetto

For the sixth year running, Acqua Minerale San Benedetto has emerged as the leading player in Italy’s non-alcoholic beverage sector.

The wholly-owned Italian company ended 2020 with a 16.3% market share in volume.

The figures were certified by London-based market research and consultancy company GlobalData, an international research and market consulting company.

The results confirmed the leadership of the brand in mineral water (volume share of 12.2%), iced tea (volume share of 31.1%) and non-cola low calories carbonates (volume share of 32.5%).

Energade also consolidated its position as a leading brand in the sports drinks category with a 35% share in volume.

Enrico Zoppas, president and CEO of Acqua Minerale San Benedetto S.p.A., said, "We are particularly pleased with this result, which is all the more important at a time when the market and the entire economic environment have been severely tested by the health crisis."

Reputation Index

The GlobalData certification comes after Acqua Minerale San Benedetto obtained a reputation index of 80/100 in the soft drinks category (excluding coffee), for the first quarter of 2020, certified by The RepTrak Company.

In a first for the Italian group, it has received the "Excellent" Reputation band, exceeding the average benchmark in the sector by 5 points.

San Benedetto is a producer of mineral water under the San Benedetto, Antica Fonte della Salute, Acqua di Nepi, Guizza Pura di Roccia and Cutolo Rionero Fonte Atella brands. Other products include fortified water (Aquavitamin and San Benedetto Skincare), carbonated drinks (San Benedetto and Schweppes) and tea (San Benedetto and Guizza).

The portfolio also includes products for children (San Benedetto Baby), sports drinks (Energade), tonic waters (Schweppes), juice-based flat drinks (San Benedetto Succoso and Tel Quel) and aperitifs (San Benedetto and Ginger Spritz).

In April of this year, the company launched the new Ecogreen 1 litre Easy Bottle made from 100% recycled PET.

