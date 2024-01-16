52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Sanpellegrino Rolls Out New Zero-Sugar Drinks In The US

By Branislav Pekic
Italian beverage company Sanpellegrino has launched a new line of sparkling drinks – Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks – bringing a taste of 'La Dolce Vita' to US consumers.

“At Sanpellegrino, we take pride in crafting our Italian sparkling drinks with real fruit juice from fruits grown in the Mediterranean. We offer fans authentic flavours that evoke La Dolce Vita – the Italian art of living a life of simple, everyday pleasures," Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager at Sanpellegrino commented.

Sanpellegrino Zero Sugar Drinks

Crafted with juice from Italian fruits, these zero-sugar beverages are available in four citrus flavours: Blood Orange, Lemonade, Peach & Clementine, and Pomegranate & Orange.

Each 330 ml can brims with fruitiness, containing only one to four grams of natural sugar and around 20 calories (varies by flavour).

Starting January 2024, the fizzy drinks will initially be available at Costco stores, before being rolled out to other US retailers. They will be available for a suggested retail price of $6.99 (€6.39) per six pack.

Sanpellegrino Zero Grams Added Sugar Italian Sparkling Drinks join the brand's classic range of five Mediterranean flavours: Aranciata Rossa, Limonata, Melograno & Arancia, Aranciata, and Pompelmo.

2022 Annual Performance

Italian mineral water and sparkling drinks producer reported a 10.8% year-on-year increase in turnover to €973 million in its financial year 2022.

The positive performance was achieved despite tensions in the production and logistics chains linked to the delicate international context.

The 'strong' recovery in the out-of-home channel (+25.8%) was one of the factors driving the growth, according to the company.

International sales, which accounted for 65% of the group's turnover, increased by 16.6% to €629 million.

