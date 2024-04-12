Snack Meets Style: Pringles And Crocs Unveil Footwear Collection

Style is about to get a tasty twist. Pringles and Crocs have teamed up to take your shoe game to the next level with a limited-edition footwear collection.

Priced at $20 and above, the collection will be available to purchase across the world from 16 April.

The partnership will see the launch of three limited-edition Pringles-inspired designs, an array of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms, and a new Pringles flavour – Croc-Tail Party.

The Collection

The footwear collection includes the Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boot featuring a playful pop of classic Pringles-red and a stacked crisp heel.

The boots sport a 'first-of-its-kind' custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles can.

"This partnership seamlessly combines the flavour-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs," said Matias Infante, vice president of global brand partnerships and energy for Crocs.

"We're thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans."

In the US, shoppers will also be able to get hold of Croc-Tail Party crisps - the first-ever Crocs-inspired Pringles flavour.

The limited-edition watermelon chili lime flavour offers a fusion of sweet, spicy and tangy in every bite.

'Fashion, Flavour And Whimsy'

"We're ecstatic with how Crocs and Pringles both creatively became personified in fashion, flavour and whimsy," said David Lee, global senior director of licensing and culture for Kellanova.

"Fans not only in North America, but all over the world in Europe, Asia and Latin America can experience this stacked collection."

The footwear range also includes Pringles x Crocs Classic Clogs in four mix-and-match colours, each symbolising a Pringles flavour. Mr. P with his mustache features on the strap of the colorful clogs.

The red and orange version is inspired by the Pringles Original and Pringles Cheddar Cheese flavours, while the snazzy blue and green pair mirror Pringles Sour Cream & Onion and Pringles Salt & Vinegar.

For a classic throwback, the range offers slides featuring a retro black-and-white Mr. P design and the global snacking icon's mustache.