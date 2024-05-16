Kellanova To Launch Puffed Snack Range Pringles Mingles

Kellanova is planning to launch Pringles Mingles – a puffed snack range inspired by its iconic Pringles crisps – in the US in October.

In a first for Pringles, the new format snack is packaged in a bag instead of a can.

Crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside, Pringles Mingles offers a 'melt-in-your-mouth' experience, according to the company.

Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles stated, "Our iconic Pringles can is part of our identity — and it's not going anywhere — but we're always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our fans' latest cravings.

"This puffy, airy snack not only gives fans a new way to experience Pringles, but its easy-to-share packaging creates a new way to enjoy their favourite snack with friends and family, whether munching at home for movie night, at a party, or on-the-go."

Pringles Mingles

Pringles Mingles will be available in three flavours: cheddar and sour cream, sharp white cheddar and ranch, and dill pickle and ranch.

The cheddar and sour cream variant blends hints of buttery cheddar cheese with creamy, tangy sour cream for a savoury and zesty flavour combination.

The sharp white cheddar and ranch SKU combines flavours of sharp, aged white cheddar cheese with buttermilk and herb ranch notes to balance cheesiness and tanginess.

Lastly, the dill pickle and ranch version is a mix of dill pickle with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes for a 'tantalising' experience, the company added.

Kellanova beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales and profit boosted by higher prices and firm demand for its breakfast cereals and ready-to-eat snacks.