Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Sofidel Confirms ‘Steady Growth’ In FY 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tissue paper maker Sofidel has confirmed steady growth in its financial year 2021, saying that its performance returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The company added that its margins and financial results were partly affected due to rising raw material prices and their impact on sales prices of products.

The first half of the year was particularly affected by the price of cellulose, while in the second half the very sharp increase in energy prices (more in Europe, less in the United States) weighed on the cost structure, the company added.

'Difficult Economic Environment'

Sofidel Group chief executive officer, Luigi Lazzareschi, said, “In a very difficult economic environment in which the impressive rise in commodity prices has affected economic performance, we can define the results related to business development as good.

“Sofidel sees its sales strengthened, as well as, thanks to the continuation of its sustainability strategies, its competitive conditions.”

Consolidated turnover amounted to more than €2 billion during the financial year, while the EBITDA margin was 10.42%.

The company witnessed the consolidation of sales in Europe in the second half of the year and significant strengthening in the United States.

Renewable Energy

Sofidel has pledged to purchase and produce electricity from renewable resources as part of its goal to transition into a low-carbon economy.

In Italy, it has entered into an agreement to source wind energy from RWE Renewables.

At its Kisa production site in Sweden, the company has collaborated with Meva Energy for constructing a renewable gas production plant.

It has also made investments in its Baglan plant, in Wales, for an energy efficiency intervention that will enable significant reductions in emissions.

Read More: Sofidel Pledges To Cut Plastic Packaging By 50% By 2030

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Kakuzi, Terramar, Tiger Brands, Champion Breweries, Edita Food Industries
2
A-Brands

Ontex Opens New Excellence Centre In Germany
3
A-Brands

India's Amul Dairy Says Bracing For Sales Disruption Due To Straws Ban
4
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Sees Q1 Sales Growth Above Expectations
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com