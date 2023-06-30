52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Spice Maker McCormick Raises Annual Profit Forecast Riding On Higher Prices

By Reuters
Share this article

McCormick & Co raised its annual adjusted profit forecast, betting on price hikes and steady demand for its condiments and spices as consumers choose to cook more at home amid stubborn inflationary pressures.

The Cholula hot sauce maker, like several other US food companies, has been raising prices to weather surging input costs and other expenses due to supply chain disruptions.

The company now expects annual adjusted earnings per share between $2.60 and $2.65, compared with its previous forecast of $2.56 to $2.61 per share.

The price hikes aided McCormick's gross margins, which expanded 310 basis points in the second quarter ended 31 May.

But higher prices pushed inflation-weary consumers to trade down to cheaper alternatives. The company's overall volumes declined 1% during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCormick's consumer segment, which comprises Cattlemen's BBQ Sauce and Billy Bee honey, saw a 2% drop in volumes in the quarter.

Quarterly Performance

The company's overall net sales rose 8% to $1.66 billion (€1.5 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on average expected $1.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 60 cents per share, compared with analysts' expectations of 57 cents per share.

The company also reaffirmed its sales forecast for the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, McCormick said chief operating officer Brendan Foley would take over as its chief executive officer in September, succeeding Lawrence Kurzius.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

WHO's Aspartame Opinion 'Misleading', Says Beverage Group
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Welcomes New Partners In Ivorian Forest Restoration Project
3
A-Brands

Bitrex Unveils New-Look Website
4
A-Brands

Rainforest Alliance Unveils 'New Strategic Direction' Amid Global Crises
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com