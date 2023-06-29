Spice Maker McCormick Names Company Insider Brendan Foley As CEO

Spice maker McCormick & Co has appointed chief operating officer Brendan Foley as its new chief executive officer, effective September 2023.

Foley will succeed Lawrence Kurzius, who served as the chairman and CEO for more than seven years. Kurzius will remain the executive chairman, the company said.

Foley thanked Kurzius for his "mentorship and continued service to McCormick" and said he was "truly honoured and excited about the opportunity to lead McCormick.

"As a global leader in flavour, we are well positioned to drive growth and shareholder value by meeting the growing global demand for high quality, sustainable, healthy, and delicious products. Ensuring McCormick remains a great place to work and grow for our employees and maintaining our performance continuity are top priorities," he added.

Brendan Foley

Foley has been with McCormick for nine years, serving as a member of the management committee, its highest executive leadership team, since 2015.

Foley has held roles of increasing responsibility in McCormick, including president of US consumer division; president of North America unit; president of global consumer, Americas, and Asia.

He has previously worked at Cheerios cereal maker General Mills and H.J. Heinz.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael D Mangan, the lead director for the McCormick Board said, "Lawrence has been a transformational leader for McCormick, bringing our global flavour platform to life through his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and growth-oriented vision for the company."

Kurzius and Foley have collaborated in their strategic initiatives to drive consistent growth for the company and will continue to do so in their new roles, the company noted.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest A Brands news.