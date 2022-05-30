Tate & Lyle Opens New Customer Innovation And Collaboration Centre In Santiago

Food and beverage ingredient supplier Tate & Lyle has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new customer innovation and collaboration centre in Santiago, Chile.

Announcing the opening of the new facility, the company said that it boasts a kitchen, application laboratory and prototyping capabilities, which will enable the company’s food scientists to work with buyers in Latin America to address rising demands for solutions that help reduce sugar, fat and calories, and add fibre, to consumer products.

An Important Market

Commenting, Oswaldo Nardinelli, senior vice president and general manager for Latin America at Tate & Lyle said, “We are excited to open a new customer innovation and collaboration centre in Chile as part of our growth strategy in Latin America.

"Manufacturers are increasingly looking to agile and expert partners like Tate & Lyle to help them meet growing consumer demand for great tasting food and beverages that support balanced diets and lifestyles. Tate & Lyle has been in Chile for over 15 years and it’s a very important market for us."

Tate & Lyle supplies ingredients that provide texture and stability in beverages, dairy, bakery, soups, sauces and dressings. It currently has more than 3,000 employees working in around 60 locations across 30 countries.

In April, it announced plans to lift the prices of its products in its main markets to tackle cost pressures arising from the Ukraine conflict that have disrupted global commodity supplies.

