Nestlé Launches 'Maggi Veg' Vegan Shelf-Stable Products

Food giant Nestlé has launched a new range of vegan shelf-stable cooking solutions under its Maggi Veg brand in Chile.

The range includes, among others, a soy-based minced meat SKU that is suitable for dishes like tacos, empanadas, or spaghetti bolognese.

The new Maggi Veg shelf-stable range also offers a soup containing lentils, rice, vegetables and seasoning, the company noted.

Torsten Pohl, global head of R&D for Nestlé's food category, said, "We continue launching plant-based products in many regions of the world to offer people tasty, nutritious alternatives to meat that they can enjoy with family and friends.

"Our new shelf-stable range also makes plant-based alternatives more accessible to a wider range of consumers in Chile. This makes them a delicious, excellent source of protein in many favourite recipes, for breakfast, lunch, or dinner."

Elsewhere, Nestlé recently tested ready-to-heat, shelf-stable plant-based meal kits in China that feature local recipes like Mala Xiang Guo and Curry Chicken.

The meal kits offer consumers nutritious and convenient plant-based options that can be prepared quickly at home.

Plant-Based Food

Nestlé has pledged to develop food and beverages that incorporate plant proteins to help people achieve adequate and balanced diets.

The new shelf-stable plant-based products will help the company to offer people access to more affordable and sustainable alternatives to animal products.

A longer shelf life than frozen or fresh products will enable customers to store these products at room temperature without the need for refrigeration or freezing.

In July, Nestlé improved its full-year organic sales outlook and reported better-than-expected first-half organic sales, as the world's biggest packaged food company again raised prices to cope with higher input costs.