Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Thai Union Acquires 50% Shareholding In Iceland's Aegir Seafood

Share this article

Seafood giant Thai Union Group has announced that it has converted its loan-based strategic investment in Iceland's Aegir Seafood Company into a 50% shareholding.

The move will see Thai Union consolidate its business relationship with the seafood company.

Thai Union invested in Aegir Seafood in 2019, and since then, the Icelandic company has made a substantial contribution to the growth of Thai Union's brands and private label business, particularly for King Oscar and Rügen Fisch brands, the John West parent noted.

Paul Reenan, regional president at Thai Union Europe, said, "Aegir's supply of premium product has enabled King Oscar and Rügen Fisch to grow their cod liver business and enter new markets, which respond very well to the cod liver produced in Iceland. With Thai Union now owning 50% of Aegir, we expect this growth to be accelerated."

Responsible Sourcing

Aegir sources all its cod from responsible fisheries in Iceland and its products are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), which is widely globally as the benchmark of seafood sustainability.

Guðmundur P Davíðsson, chair of the board at Aegir, added, "Joining forces with Thai Union is a major step for the Icelandic canned food industry. Thai Union's investment enables us to further grow sustainably in the coming years.

"Thanks to their strong commercial operations in Europe and beyond we can expand our offering of top-quality cod liver products from Iceland."

In August of this year, Thai Union Group reported 8.5% growth in sales to THB 38.9 billion (€1.1 billion) in the second quarter of its financial year, driven by increased demand and higher selling prices.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Caterer Compass Expects 2023 Profit Growth To Top 20%
2
A-Brands

Most Brands 'Priced Out' Of World Cup Sponsorship, Study Finds
3
A-Brands

Nestlé's Nespresso To Sell Paper-Based Compostable Coffee Pods
4
A-Brands

Danone To Drive Energy Efficiency With New Programme
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com