Thai Union Releases Annual Sustainability Report

Published on May 27 2021 7:29 AM

Thai Union Group has published its eighth annual sustainability report, detailing measures implemented by the company to promote changes across the global seafood industry despite significant challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report demonstrates the group's commitment to transparency across its operations and provides in-depth details on the company’s annual performance against key performance indicators and targets outlined in SeaChange – its global sustainability strategy.

Sustainability Report

The 2020 sustainability report provides details on the work Thai Union undertook during the year in relation to sustainability.

The group continued its progress across the four programmes of SeaChange: safe and legal labour, responsible sourcing, responsible operations, and people and communities.

Dr Darian McBain, Thai Union’s global director of corporate affairs and sustainability, said, "Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, we maintained a strong focus on transparency, collaboration and changing seafood for good.

"Last year also marked the end of the first five years of SeaChange and we’re excited that this year we will announce new, ambitious goals as we look towards 2025."

McBain added, "While COVID-19 made 2020 a very challenging year, with challenges come opportunities, and I was incredibly proud of what we achieved to further progress our sustainability goals whilst continuing to support our staff and those in our supply chains around the world”

Sustainability Achievements

In 2020, Thai Union became the first food producer and Thailand-listed company to join EP100, a Climate Group global initiative on smarter energy use.

The group exceeded its targets for water consumption reduction and waste to landfill reduction, and worked towards its sustainable packaging commitment. By 2025, 100% of the company’s branded packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable, it said.

Elsewhere, the seafood giant also continued to partner with like-minded organisations, including NGOs, civil society, and other companies, to find the best path to achieve its sustainability goals.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

