Fish
What Are The New Post-Brexit Border Controls Starting On 30 April?
On 30 April, the second phase of Britain's new post-Brexit border controls for food imports from the European Union will begin.
Grieg Seafood Sees A 'Tough' Third Quarter As Harvest Volume Declines
Grieg Seafood has reported a 47% year-on-year decline in harvest volume to 12,245 tonnes in the third quarter of its financial year.
ESM
