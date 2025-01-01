52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Lidl España Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic

What Are The New Post-Brexit Border Controls Starting On 30 April?

On 30 April, the second phase of Britain's new post-Brexit border controls for food imports from the European Union will begin.

Grieg Seafood Sees A 'Tough' Third Quarter As Harvest Volume Declines

Grieg Seafood has reported a 47% year-on-year decline in harvest volume to 12,245 tonnes in the third quarter of its financial year.

