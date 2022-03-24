The Sweets & Snacks Expo Attracts International Attention

North America’s largest candy and snack trade show, the Sweets & Snacks Expo, will celebrate its 25th edition this year.

Scheduled from 23 to 26 May in Chicago, Illinois, USA, the event will offer endless solutions to exceed shoppers’ expectations, spark inspiration, and drive sales.

25 Years Of Actionable Inspiration

The Sweets & Snacks Expo will enable visitors to discover people, products and ideas that will transform their businesses, grow their bottom line, and position them as leading global players in sweets and snacks.

The event will uncover thousands of merchandising ideas and category insights from the world’s leading snack and confectionery manufacturers, strategists, and category specialists.

A complimentary Guided Retail Store Tour will highlight US trends in product assortment, merchandising, and shopper engagement.

25 Years Of Meaningful Connections

Visitors will gain access to hundreds of the world’s best candy- and snack-makers and connect with thousands of industry leaders from across the globe.

Specially designed tools at the event will help international retailers and distributors understand global trends, build value-added partnerships, and find companies ready to export.

The platform will allow participants to collaborate with other industry professionals by sharing information and learning about changing trends, customer taste preferences, new-product releases, and more.

25 Years Of Cutting-Edge Innovation

Top retailers will taste-test and recommend the best new products entering the market at the 2022 Most Innovative New Product Awards.

The Featured Products Showcase will allow visitors to explore the most happening products in the category.

Startup Street, which hosts dozens of up-and-coming companies launching their confectionery and snack businesses, will feature a range of unique products.

The Specialty Market will showcase a complete range of the latest premium, natural, free-from and gourmet products from leading manufacturers.

For more information, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.