A-Brands

Trade Union IUF Demands Details From Danone On Transformation Plan

By Dayeeta Das
Trade Union IUF Demands Details From Danone On Transformation Plan

Trade union IUF has called on Danone to provide details on its recent transformation plan, which unions fear could lead to 450 job losses in Europe.

Danone presented the transformation plan to trade unions representing Danone workers across Europe and announced a new 'Social Pact', the IUF noted.

The presentation included an outline of Danone's intention to make the business more fluid and competitive, and to offer 'attractive, forward-looking career paths'.

The company plans to relocate jobs to four European service centres, including two in Poland.

IUF and its affiliates have called on Danone to ensure there are no forced redundancies arising from roles disappearing or being transferred to these service centres.

Alternative Employment Opportunities

The union has also asked the company to negotiate opportunities for all those whose positions are threatened so they can retain acceptable alternative employment within the company if they choose to.

In addition, it has also demanded more detail and information about the 'Social Pact'.

The IUF added that the only concrete and visible part of a new 'Social Pact' is the 'DanSkills' project, which aims to 'upgrade' the skills of a large part of Danone’s international workforce in the face of changes that may affect employment in the future.

IUF general secretary Sue Longley stated, “It is now time for Danone to spell out clearly what the content, objectives and time frame are for this 'Social Pact'.

“Any pact requires the negotiation of an agreement between all parties and in Danone’s case, this includes the thousands of Danone employees and their trade unions.”

The IUF represents trade unions across the food, agricultural and hospitality sectors and currently has more than 400 affiliated trade unions from approximately 130 countries.

