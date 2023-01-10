Subscribe Login
A-Brands

U.S. FTC Probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola Over Price Discrimination: Reports

Share this article

Beverage giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are under preliminary investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over potential price discrimination in the soft drink market, Politico has reported, citing sources.

The pricing strategies of both companies are being scrutinised under the Robinson-Patman Act, the report said.

The U.S. antitrust law prevents large franchises and chains from engaging in price discrimination against small businesses.

The FTC reached out to large retailers, including Walmart Inc, for at least a month seeking data and other information on how they purchase and price soft drinks, two of the sources told Politico.

Walmart is currently not a target in the investigation, according to the report.

FTC, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

Labour Support Mechanism

Elsewhere, the FTC has proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring workers to sign noncompete provisions as well as some training repayment agreements, which companies use to keep workers from leaving for better jobs.

Noncompete agreements "block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand," FTC chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The proposed rule is the latest sign from the Biden administration of its support for labor, including backing a measure to make it harder for an employer to classify a person as an "independent contractor," which generally means fewer benefits and legal protections.

Both President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the FTC step toward banning noncompete provisions, with Biden saying that they "are designed simply to lower people's wages."

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Swander Pace Capital Completes Sale Of Bakery Firm Backerhaus Veit
2
A-Brands

Oatly Announces Hybrid Manufacturing Partnership With Ya YA Foods
3
A-Brands

ANFAS Hotel Equipment and Food Product Fair Takes Place 17-20 January
4
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Raises 2023 Forecast On Price Increases
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com