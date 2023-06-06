Unilever Starts Search For New Chair: Reports

Unilever is looking for a replacement for chair Nils Andersen, whose term is scheduled to end next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Unilever declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The consumer goods giant said in January chief executive Alan Jope will be replaced by Hein Schumacher from July, followed by an announcement in late May that chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly would leave the company next year.

Search For A Replacement

Unilever, one of the biggest consumer companies in the world with more than 400 brands ranging from detergent to ice cream, has appointed executive search firm Spencer Stuart to scout for Andersen's replacement, according to the Bloomberg report.

Spencer Stuart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Andersen, who has been in his role since 2019, is nearing the end of his term as chair under UK corporate governance guidelines.

Pitkethly Departure

Commenting last week on Pitkethly's departure, CEO Jope said, “I would like to thank Graeme for his tremendous contribution to Unilever over the last 21 years. As CFO, he has brought great leadership to our company and been instrumental in sharpening our strategy and driving a step-up in our operational performance.”

Unilever said it would proceed with a formal internal and external search for Pitkethly's successor.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM