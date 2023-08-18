Unilever's Dove Launches Limited-Edition Smoothie Range

Unilever's personal care brand Dove has unveiled a series of limited-edition smoothies, in partnership with US firm Juice Press, which are 'inspired by the indulgent ingredients and creamy, nourishing feel of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrubs'.

The smoothies are available in two formats, Dove x Juice Press Crushed Cherry Chia Smoothie, which features cherry, strawberry, mango, pomegranate, banana, maple, pitaya, flax and chia seeds, and Dove x Juice Press Crushed Macadamia Vanilla Smoothie, incorporating banana, blue spirulina, cinnamon, stevia, coconut nectar, macadamia butter drizzle and vanilla.

The range is available in more than 80 Juice Press stores across the United States, and with every purchase, customers can avail of a QR code to earn discounts on their next purchase of Dove Exfoliating Body Scrub, Unilever said in a statement.

Social Media Influence

According to Laura DiMiceli, brand marketing director, Dove US Body Cleansing, the development of the range was prompted by increased interest in Dove body scrubs on social media, particularly TikTok.

"New generations of beauty enthusiasts and content creators view a body scrub as an essential part of their shower routine – and they know that Dove body scrubs effectively exfoliate and nourish their skin," she said.

"We wanted to explore a partnership that highlighted the sensorial difference in our scrubs – amazing fragrances and creamy, nourishing textures – and Juice Press is the perfect partner to do just that."

Earlier this year, the personal care brand added a new scent to its range, with the introduction of Dove Crushed Cherries & Chia Milk Exfoliating Body Scrub.

