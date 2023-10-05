Urzante: A Leading Producer And Exporter Of Edible Oils

Tradition, quality and respect for the land are the main values of Urzante.

Thanks to these values, Urzante has managed to become one of the leading Spanish producers and exporters of edible oils, with a presence in over 90 countries, spanning five continents.

With more than 70 years in the olive oil industry, Urzante Group has developed and improved its own production process with a first-class laboratory that thoroughly checks all parameters.

From the olive harvest to the finished product, Urzante controls each step of the production process through its detailed traceability system.

Today, Urzante is certified by the most important and demanding international food quality certification bodies (IFS, BRC), accomplishing globally recognised food safety and quality standards.

The company’s 75,000-square-metre facility is strategically located in the northern part of Spain, making it the closest Spanish edible-oil industry to European markets.

The premises includes a combined cycle refinery – the only one of its kind in the area.

With a refining capacity of 450 tonnes per day and a storage capacity of 40,000 tonnes, Urzante Group guarantees supplies to its partners in any market scenario.

Additionally, with eight production lines covering all existing formats, the company boasts a bottling capacity of 1,000,000 litres per day.

To reach the aforementioned standards of efficiency, Urzante has its own PET packaging production and a network of suppliers close by.

Urzante Group is a specialist in developing tailor-made projects through its own well-known brands and private-label alliances.

Urzante is a story in progress. For more information, visit www.urzante.com.

This article was written in partnership with Urzante Group.