Yoghurt Brand Chobani Unveils 'Chobani Creations' Range

Chobani, the US-based food firm known for its Greek yoghurt, has unveiled a new range, Chobani Creations, which is described as a 'wholesome, dessert-inspired snack'.

Available in six flavours, including Mocha Tiramisu, Apple Pie à la Mode, Cherry Cheesecake, Orange Cream Pop, Bananas Foster and Caramel Sundae, the range has been launched at the start of the year to tap into consumer demand for products focused on health and wellbeing.

'Beyond Breakfast'

"By pairing our natural, nutrient-dense Greek Yogurt with dessert-inspired flavours, we're stretching yogurt beyond the breakfast occasion," commented Niel Sandfort, chief innovation officer at Chobani.

"These flavour profiles, whether they be nostalgic like orange cream pop or decadent like mocha tiramisu, hit the spot in terms of food memory, sensory, and satisfaction. With Chobani Creations, we're giving consumers a permissible, indulgent moment."

According to the company, each product in the Chobani Creations range features no artificial flavours, sweeteners, or preservatives. Each is also rich in protein and calcium, and is high in probiotics and essential amino acids. The product is priced at $1.79 for a 5.3-ounce cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

La Colombe Acquisition

In December, Chobani announced the acquisition of La Colombe, an independent coffee roaster, for $900 million (€825.3 million). Chobani financed the acquisition through the combination of a newly issued $550 million term loan, cash on hand and the exchange of Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) minority equity stake in La Colombe into Chobani equity.

Chobani was founded in 2005 by entrepreneur Hamdi Ulukaya, and manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy-based coffee creamers, among its products.