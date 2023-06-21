Carlsberg Unveils New Production Line At Kyiv Brewery

Danish brewer Carlsberg Group has announced a new production line at its Kyiv brewery, in Ukraine, which will increase the production capacity of canned products at the facility by 80%.

Carlsberg Group has confirmed an investment of 1.5 billion hryvnias (€40 million) in its Ukraine business in 2023, of which this is the first announcement.

According to the group, the investment is one of the largest by a foreign firm in Ukraine in 2023.

Carlsberg commenced operations in Ukraine in 1996 and has been one of the largest international investors in the FMCG sector since then.

Over the years, Carlsberg Ukraine has invested over €1 billion in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danish-Ukrainian Partnership

According to the Danish ambassador to Ukraine, Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, the investment forms part of a longstanding Danish-Ukrainian partnership.

"Denmark is one of Ukraine’s closest partners," said Mikkelsen. "We can’t wait for peace to come. We need to start now, and we need to get concrete and tangible results. This is exactly what Carlsberg is doing here.

"Carlsberg is an icon of Denmark’s industrial development that has been known for its corporate social responsibility, long before that notion was invented."

'Symbolic Importance'

"This new production line has a symbolic importance that goes far beyond the beverage industry in Ukraine," said Mikkelsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a sign that an important global player and industry leader, Carlsberg, has faith in Ukraine and is ready to invest in Ukraine at a time, when Ukraine’s epic struggle against the Russian aggression is still ongoing.”

Read More: Carlsberg Narrows 2023 Profit Guidance After Raising Beer Prices

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.