Coop Denmark To Host Virtual Wine Tasting

Published on May 21 2021 11:29 AM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Coop Denmark / Coronavirus / Virtual Wine Tasting

Coop Denmark is set to host another virtual wine tasting event on Saturday, 29 May, from 17:00 hours to 19:30 hours.

The retailer's ambition is to beat its own record as the largest wine tasting in Denmark's history.

Virtual Wine Tasting

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coop has engaged its customers with a number of virtual wine tasting sessions.

In November 2020, the idea was tested for the first time, where a tasting box with six different wines from Coop's online wine store, Vincooperativet.dk, was evaluated live on Facebook.

In February 2021, Coop held the second wine tasting in the series.

On Saturday, the 29 May, six new wines will be tasted again, all of which can be bought in Kvickly, Superbrugsen, Dagli'Brugsen, and at vincooperativet.dk for DKK 599.00.

The tasting box contains two white wines, two rosé, and two red wines, as well as a taste wheel and suggestions for foods to pair with each drink.

“Physical gatherings are hard to match, but virtual events allow many to attend in a convenient and uncomplicated way. We currently have completed two large virtual wine tastings with fantastic participation and good experiences as a result - now we repeat the success and livestream again on Facebook," says Coop's wine manager Brian Karstens.

Tasting Panel

The tasting will be led by one of the country's leading wine experts, sommelier and author Nana Wad.

Coop's longtime wine buyer, Steen Jepsen, as well as editor of Denmark's largest wine magazine, Vin & Co., Lotte Malmgren, will also provide tasting notes.

The panel will guide viewers through the tasting of the different wines, and participants can ask questions during the session via the Facebook chat function.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

