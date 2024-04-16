Beam Suntory Appoints Carlo Coppola As President Of North American Business

Premium spirits maker Beam Suntory has appointed Carlo Coppola as president of its North America unit.

Coppola will report to Greg Hughes, president and CEO of Beam Suntory, and assume the new role on 29 April 2024.

He succeeds Jessica Spence, who has stepped down to explore other opportunities outside the company.

Carlo Coppola

Coppola is an experienced professional, who most recently served as the president of the Bean Suntory's American Whiskey & Tequila business.

In this role, he oversaw the profit and loss (P&L) for the company’s bourbon brands, including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, and its Tequila portfolio, which includes El Tesoro, Tres Generaciones and Hornitos.

Previously, Coppola served as managing director of James B. Beam Distilling Company and as US chief commercial officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Huges stated, “With a career spanning across US commercial, finance and global brands over the past 20-plus years, Carlo brings strong commercial acumen, in-depth customer and consumer knowledge, and deep understanding and passion for our brands and people to our largest market.”

Courvoisier Cognac

Last year, Italian spirits group Campari agreed to buy historic French cognac house Courvoisier from Beam Suntory for an initial price of $1.20 billion (€1.11 billion).

The deal, expected to close this year, envisages an additional earn-out of up to $0.12 billion to be payable in 2029, Campari said, adding it would fund the acquisition via a mix of debt, cash and equity or equity-like instruments.

Hughes said the company would focus on its core strengths as it looks to accelerate its own global growth ambitions.