Portuguese Wine Exports Rise 8% to €925m In 2021

Portuguese wine exports rose by 8.11% year-on-year to over €925 million in 2021, according to ViniPortugal, the main representative group for the sector.

The group said that the growth rate in 2021 was higher than the average of recent years (+3.6%) and that of 2020 (+4.5%).

During 2021, exports increased to the USA (+13.08%), Germany (+13.46%) and Brazil (+8.65%).

On the other hand, wine sales to Angola and Sweden registered decreases of 7.40% and 4.06%, respectively.

European Markets

In Europe, Poland recorded the highest percentage growth in Portuguese wine purchases, up 19.54% to €30.98 million.

Germany was second with an increase of 13.46% to €54.67 million, followed by Denmark with growth of 6.68% to €22.97 million.

In terms of 'third country' markets, Portuguese wine exports to the US were valued at €104.32 million, exports to Brazil increased to €73.77 million, while wine exports to Russia were up 34.50% to €10.98 million.

After recording falling sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China recovered with Portuguese wine exports increasing by 9.55% in 2021 to €14.27 million.

The biggest buyer of Portuguese wine was France, ViniPortugal said, with exports totalling around €116 million, followed by the US, the UK (€97.9 million), Brazil and Germany.

'Double The Growth' Of 2020

"We are very pleased with these results," commented Frederico Falcão, president of ViniPortugal.

"The strong sales growth in value terms (of 8.11%) is almost double the growth of 2020, with strong growth in new markets, as well as solid growth in exports to our traditional markets."

In May, ViniPortugal will be among the groups taking part in the Green Wine Future Conference, which will assess sustainability, climate change and biodiversity in the wine sector.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.