Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Portuguese Wine Exports Rise 8% to €925m In 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Portuguese wine exports rose by 8.11% year-on-year to over €925 million in 2021, according to ViniPortugal, the main representative group for the sector.

The group said that the growth rate in 2021 was higher than the average of recent years (+3.6%) and that of 2020 (+4.5%).

During 2021, exports increased to the USA (+13.08%), Germany (+13.46%) and Brazil (+8.65%).

On the other hand, wine sales to Angola and Sweden registered decreases of 7.40% and 4.06%, respectively.

European Markets

In Europe, Poland recorded the highest percentage growth in Portuguese wine purchases, up 19.54% to €30.98 million.

Germany was second with an increase of 13.46% to €54.67 million, followed by Denmark with growth of 6.68% to €22.97 million.

In terms of 'third country' markets, Portuguese wine exports to the US were valued at €104.32 million, exports to Brazil increased to €73.77 million, while wine exports to Russia were up 34.50% to €10.98 million.

After recording falling sales in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China recovered with Portuguese wine exports increasing by 9.55% in 2021 to €14.27 million.

The biggest buyer of Portuguese wine was France, ViniPortugal said, with exports totalling around €116 million, followed by the US, the UK (€97.9 million), Brazil and Germany.

'Double The Growth' Of 2020

"We are very pleased with these results," commented Frederico Falcão, president of ViniPortugal.

"The strong sales growth in value terms (of 8.11%) is almost double the growth of 2020, with strong growth in new markets, as well as solid growth in exports to our traditional markets."

In May, ViniPortugal will be among the groups taking part in the Green Wine Future Conference, which will assess sustainability, climate change and biodiversity in the wine sector.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Drinks news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Champagne Sales Hit Record As Fizz Returns With Pandemic Recovery
2
Drinks

Japan Brewer Kirin To Exit Myanmar, Seek Sale Of Two Units
3
Drinks

Oxford Economics Report Outlines Global Economic Impact Of Beer
4
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Eyes Strong Sales Growth After H1 Results Beat Forecasts
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com