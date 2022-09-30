ESM September/October 2022: Read The Latest Issue Online!

September 30, 2022 3:28 PM

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its penultimate issue of 2022.

In the current issue of ESM, we chat to Hani Weiss, chief executive of the multinational Majid Al Futtaim Retail business; catch up with outgoing ICA Sweden CEO Anders Svensson; explore Europe’s most -chosen brands in the Kantar Brand Footprint report; and examine a recent INSEAD report about buying alliances. We also feature our annual World of Food and Drink report, which this year incorporates a preview of SIAL Paris, making a welcome return for the first time since 2018.