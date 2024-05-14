52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
ESM May/June 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!

By Editorial
Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its third issue of 2024.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription for FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

ESM's annual Private Label Issue sees us explore the own-brand landscape with Circana, count down to PLMA's World of Private Label Trade Show, chat to some of Europe's top retailers about private-label innovation within their organisations, explore the role of pricing with IPLC and examine how Ukrainian retailers are using private-label to bolster domestic producers impacted by the ongoing conflict.

We also look forward to The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit, chat to Sampo Päällysaho, SVP of grocery operations at Finland's S Group, delve into the latest trends in fresh produce, and a lot more besides. Enjoy the issue!

